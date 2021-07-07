Environment Protection Authority - Governing Board Members

Overview
About the board
The Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate is seeking expressions of interest for two member vacancies on the Environment Protection Authority Governing . These appointments are expected to commence in September 2021 for a term not exceeding five years, as determined by the Minister.
The Environment Protection (EPA) is established under the Environment Protection 1970 as Victoria's environment regulator to protect human health and the environment by reducing the harmful effects of pollutions and waste.
The Governing Board is responsible for the governance, strategic planning and risk management of the EPA. The EPA has a significant reform agenda as it prepares to implement the Environment Protection Amendment Act which will come into effect on 1 July 2021.
About the role
This is an opportunity for candidates with skills, knowledge or experience in one or more of the following: environment protection or regulation, regulation of industry, local government, public administration or governance, finance or accounting, and legal practice.
Candidates' expertise in regulatory frameworks and their applications, change management, organisational transformation, science, risk management, application of information technology, community engagement and rural and regional communities is also desirable.
Who we're looking for
The Victorian Government is committed to ensuring our boards reflect the diversity of our communities to embrace our differences and apply diverse thinking to foster innovation. We encourage women, Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples, people from rural and regional communities, people with a disability, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds and lesbian, gay, queer or questioning, bisexual, trans, asexual or allied, gender diverse and intersex people, as well as people of all ages to apply.
What you need to apply
Please submit a copy of your most recent CV.
Please note: When submitting your application online, there will be questions pertaining to the position's Key Selection Criteria which you will be required to respond to. Applicants will not be required to submit a separate cover letter or statement addressing each of the key selection criteria.
Shortlisted applicants are required to undergo police and other probity checks.
Apply now – expressions of interest close at midnight on 25 July 2021.