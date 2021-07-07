Environment Protection Authority - Governing Board Members

The Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change is seeking expressions of interest for two member vacancies on the Environment Protection Authority Governing Board . These appointments are expected to commence in September 2021 for a term not exceeding five years, as determined by the Minister.

The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is established under the Environment Protection Act 1970 as Victoria's environment regulator to protect human health and the environment by reducing the harmful effects of pollutions and waste.

The Governing Board is responsible for the governance, strategic planning and risk management of the EPA. The EPA has a significant reform agenda as it prepares to implement the Environment Protection Amendment Act 2018 which will come into effect on 1 July 2021.